Singaporeans can now check CPF balance, other services in four main languages

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can now check their Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances in the country’s four main languages.

When a CPF member logs onto his account and arrives at his "My cpf homepage", he will see a box asking him to help with "a trial on translated CPF information".

Advertisement

If he clicks on the "Start" button, tabs for each of the four languages will appear on the page. The user can then click on the appropriate tab and the page will be translated accordingly.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Oct 1) lauded the initiative.

“Digital services must be accessible for everyone - regardless of language. This is an issue that I have felt strongly about for a long time,” Dr Balakrishnan, who is in charge of Singapore's Smart Nation initiative, said in a Facebook post.

“I am delighted to share that, for a start, Singaporeans can now check their CPF balances, as well as apply for Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) improvements in their HDB flats, in all four languages.”

Advertisement

Advertisement





He said patients of National Healthcare Group’s Polyclinics will also be able to book medical appointments online in the four languages before the end of year.

“We are re-designing digital government services to make them simpler, more intuitive and more accessible for all citizens,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“We are also grateful for the support of community groups Mendaki and SINDA in vetting the translation. The roll-out of multilingual digital government services will make digital services more inclusive and accessible in a multilingual #SmartNation.”