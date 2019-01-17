2 Singaporeans caught smuggling bak kwa from Malaysia into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Immigration officers intercepted two Singaporeans who tried to bring concealed bak kwa into Singapore over the weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 17).

In both instances, ICA officers detected bak kwa, or barbecued pork, hidden in packets of durian-flavoured biscuits at the arrival bus hall at Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday.

Scanned images gave the 39-year-old woman and 29-year-old man away, as officers noticed packets of layered stacks resembling bak kwa in their hand-carried bags.



The cases were then referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) for further investigation, said ICA.

"Food products brought into Singapore must meet AVA’s guidelines and must be from approved sources.

"Travellers are not allowed to bring in meat and meat products from Malaysia into Singapore," said ICA.



According to AVA's website, pork products brought into Singapore for personal consumption must come from a list of 21 countries that are approved by AVA. Malaysia is not on the list.



These meat products must also not exceed 5kg.

