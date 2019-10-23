Singaporeans should defer travel to affected cities in Chile amid protests: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to parts of Chile where large-scale student protests are taking place, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Fifteen people have been killed and 2,600 arrested in the protests over high costs and economic inequality that has swept the country. A state of emergency has been imposed in the capital Santiago and most of Chile's 16 regions.

MFA said the state of emergency is expected to last 15 days and the affected areas may be subjected to curfews in the evening.

“Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to affected cities covered by the state of emergency,” it said in a travel advisory.

Those in the affected areas should exercise caution, stay vigilant and monitor developments through local media and heed the instructions of the local authorities, the ministry said.

“Avoid reported locations of protests and stay indoors in a safe location. Do stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe,” it added.

Singaporeans travelling to Chile are also encouraged to register on MFA's website so that the ministry can contact them if necessary.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Santiago or the MFA duty office at:

Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Santiago

Tel: +56-2-2787-6034 / +65-6379-8000 (after hours)

Email: singapore@alessandri.cl

MFA duty office (24 hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg