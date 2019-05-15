Two Singaporeans die on board cruise ship Voyager of the Seas

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans died while on board cruise ship Voyager of the Seas, its operating company Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Wednesday (May 15).

The passengers, who were aged 61 and 75, died of "unrelated natural causes", a spokesperson for the cruise company confirmed in an email to CNA.

"As per our standard procedure, we have informed the respective families and we are providing them assistance during this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the families."

According to Cruise Mapper, Voyager of the Seas departed from Singapore on Monday at 4.30pm and arrived in Penang on Tuesday, before setting off and docking at Phuket on Wednesday. It is expected to return to Singapore on Friday.

The cruise ship had its first voyage in 1999 and has 1,643 guest rooms, according to the Royal Caribbean Cruises' website. The ship sails to several destinations, including Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

