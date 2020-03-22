COVID-19: Eight Singaporeans evacuated from Iran on flight arranged by Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Eight Singaporeans were evacuated from Tehran on a flight arranged by Malaysia, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday (Mar 22).

The Singaporeans arrived in Kuala Lumpur after boarding the flight arranged for Malaysian nationals.

"Eight Singaporeans have safely arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Tehran, Iran, after boarding a repatriation flight arranged by the Malaysian Government for its nationals," said a spokesperson for the ministry.



They will serve a 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur as required by Malaysian health authorities before returning to Singapore.



"The Singapore Government would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Malaysian Government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran for accepting our request to help evacuate the Singaporeans from Iran," said MFA.



Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak soared past 1,500 as of Saturday, while the total number of people infected exceeds 20,000.



Singapore has blocked entry and transit for new visitors with recent travel history to Iran since early March. Returning residents from the country will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.



Since the COVID-19 outbreak first surfaced in China late last year, Singapore has organised two Scoot-operated evacuation flights for Singaporeans and their family members from the city of Wuhan.

The Singapore High Commission in London said on Thursday it has made arrangements with Singapore Airlines to fly Singaporeans and permanent residents home from the UK between Mar 19 and Mar 31.



