Singaporeans found in Gunung Pulai: Vivian Balakrishnan thanks Malaysian agencies for 'working tirelessly'

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has thanked Malaysian agencies for helping to rescue the two Singaporeans who went missing in Johor's Gunung Pulai forest reserve.

"We are very grateful to the Malaysian agencies, especially Johor Chief of Police Datuk Mohd Khalil, the Johor Police and Kulai Fire Department, who have worked tirelessly for almost four days on this operation," said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 8).

"My utmost gratitude also to the scores of volunteers from both Malaysia and Singapore who helped in the search."



Dr Balakrishnan also said he was "delighted" to hear that the two Singaporeans, Dominick Tan and Clarice Lum Jie, are in stable condition. They suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital.



He added that officials from Singapore's Consulate-General in Johor Bahru have been on the ground assisting their families.

Relatives of the pair also expressed appreciation at the help provided by Malaysian authorities and volunteers from both sides of the border.

“Besides the Johor chief of police, we want to thank the Bomba, the Singapore consulate in Johor Baru ... everyone chipped in,” said Ms Lum's uncle.



“Groups from both Malaysia and Singapore provided us with hospitality and assistance,” he added.





