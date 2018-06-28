1.6 million Singaporeans to receive S$1 billion in GST Vouchers and MediSave top-ups

SINGAPORE: A total of 1.6 million Singaporeans will receive notifications by Jul 6 on their 2018 GST Voucher (GSTV) benefits and MediSave top-ups, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Jun 28).

About 1.39 million eligible citizens will receive up to S$300 in GSTV – Cash in August 2018. The GSTV – Cash payments will amount to S$410 million in total.



In a press release, MOF said citizens may also use their SingPass to view their GSTV – Cash and MediSave benefits online.

Similar to the notification exercise last year, citizens with mobile numbers updated with SingPass will receive SMS notifications. Other recipients will receive letter notifications.

For GSTV – MediSave top ups, about 485,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above in 2018 will receive up to S$450 in August 2018. The top-ups will amount to about S$144 million in total.

In addition, Singaporeans who are born on or before Dec 31, 1959 (59 years and above in 2018) and do not receive Pioneer Generation (PG) benefits will receive a MediSave top-up of up to S$200 this year.

The top-up, which will benefit about 520,000 citizens and cost S$95 million, will be credited into eligible citizens' MediSave accounts in August 2018.



In total, a non-Pioneer aged 65 and living in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat can receive S$450 of MediSave top-ups this year.

Pioneers will also receive their PG MediSave top-ups of between S$200 to S$800 in July 2018.

With both the PG MediSave and GSTV – MediSave, a Pioneer aged 75 in 2018 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$750 of MediSave top-ups.



Meanwhile, a Pioneer aged 85 in 2018 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$1,250 of MediSave top-ups.



In addition to the GSTV scheme, as announced at Budget 2018, Singaporeans aged 21

and above in 2018 can receive an SG Bonus of up to S$300 at the end of the year.

Eligible citizens will receive a notification letter on their SG Bonus benefits by October 2018.



Most citizens will automatically receive their GSTV payouts if they have signed up for the GSTV or any other government payout scheme in the past.

Those who have not signed up for the GSTV or past government payouts have until Dec 31 to sign up online, or through a hard copy form available at community centres.​​​​​​​

