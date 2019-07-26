Singaporeans advised to avoid Hong Kong airport, border town ahead of protests

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were advised on Friday (Jul 26) to avoid travelling to Hong Kong's airport and the rural town of Yuen Long due to planned protests in those areas.

Hong Kong is in the grip of one of its worst crises after millions of demonstrators took to the streets in protests that were triggered by a controversial Bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have since evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms.

In a travel advisory issued early on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that following reports of upcoming protests, Singaporeans should avoid the Hong Kong International Airport and Yuen Long in the New Territories.

Pro-democracy activists are planning to protest inside Hong Kong's airport arrival gates on Friday and to hold a series of marches on Sunday.



In addition to Friday’s rally, activists are also planning to hold a protest on Saturday in Yuen Long, where a gang of men in white T-shirts brazenly assaulted anti-government protesters last Sunday in a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station and on a train, sending at least 45 people to hospital.

"In recent weeks, several large-scale protests have taken place at multiple venues in Hong Kong. Although mostly peaceful and orderly, cases of localised clashes following these protests were reported," said MFA.

"Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice."

Singaporeans currently in Hong Kong are advised to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal activity, MFA added.

These include monitoring developments through the local news, heeding the instructions of local authorities and following the Hong Kong Police Force on their social media accounts for the latest updates.

They should avoid protests and large public gatherings and to stay in touch with friends and family, MFA said.

Singaporeans in Hong Kong are also encouraged to eRegister with MFA so that they can be contacted by the ministry if necessary.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong or the MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)

Fax: +852-2861-3595

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg