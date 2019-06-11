Singaporeans in Hong Kong advised to avoid large crowds, mass gatherings

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Hong Kong are advised to avoid travelling to "areas with large crowds and mass gatherings" amid reports of planned rallies in the coming days, said the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Jun 11).

The city witnessed its largest protest since its 1997 handover to China as more than a million people took part in a march last Sunday to oppose plans to allow extraditions to the mainland.

"Following the large scale demonstration in Hong Kong on Jun 9, 2019, there are media reports that there will be protest rallies in Admiralty and Wanchai on Jun 11 and Jun 12, 2019," the Consulate-General said in the notice.



"The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong would like to advise Singaporeans in Hong Kong to avoid travelling to Admiralty and Wanchai, areas with large crowds and mass gatherings in the coming days, and to monitor the local media closely for developments."



For updates, Singaporeans may follow the Hong Kong police force on their Facebook or Twitter accounts, it added.

Those who need consular assistance while in Hong Kong can contact the following:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2527-2212 or +852 9466-1251 (after office hours)

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg



24-hour MFA duty office

Tel: +65 6379-8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Website: http://www.mfa.gov.sg