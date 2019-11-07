18 Singaporeans injured in bridge collapse at Batam resort: Reports

SINGAPORE: Eighteen Singaporeans were reportedly injured after a wooden bridge at Montigo Resort in Batam, Indonesia collapsed on Thursday (Nov 7).

The tourists were on the bridge taking photos when the middle section of the 70m bridge collapsed, Riau police official Erlangga was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 30 people fell into the ocean, he added, according to Sindonews.

Detik reported that 13 Singaporeans were taken to Bhayangkara hospital in Batam, while five were being treated for minor injuries.

