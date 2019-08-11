Search area for missing Singaporean kayakers expanded

SINGAPORE: The search for two Singaporean kayakers who went missing off Mersing in Johor continues, as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) widens its search, it said on Sunday (Aug 11).

Mr Tan Eng Soon, 52, and Ms Puah Geok Tin, 64, drifted off from a group of 13 other Singaporeans while kayaking near the Endau islands on Thursday, the Star reported.

In a briefing session on Sunday, police informed their families that Mr Tan and Ms Puah are yet to be sighted.

Mr Tan Eng Soon and Ms Puah Geok Tin are yet to be sighted, said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid, director of MMEA, said that search areas have been expanded to 500 nautical miles north of Pulau Seri Buat to the north-west of Tioman Island.

Manpower was also increased to 50 people and an additional boat has been deployed.

He added that the helicopter search has covered 300 nautical miles, while the one at sea covered 200.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has been in close contact with the Malaysian authorities.

“A team from our Consulate-General is currently on the ground to provide assistance and close support,” said MFA.

"MFA and the Consulate-General will continue to render consular assistance to the next-of-kin of the missing Singaporeans and support the ongoing search operations."