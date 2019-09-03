Singaporeans travelling to North Korea risk 'inadvertently violating' UN sanctions: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who travel to North Korea should be aware of the risks of “inadvertently violating” United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions and Singapore's corresponding laws, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Sep 3).



"It has come to our attention that some Singapore-based tour operators are offering holiday tour packages to North Korea," MFA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MFA highlighted the "unpredictable" situation in the reclusive nation, adding that the ministry's ability to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans in North Korea would be constrained as Singapore has no diplomatic representation in North Korea.



An online search by CNA found at least four tour operators offering travel packages to North Korea, including UTC, Chan Brothers and EU Asia Holidays.

Travellers are briefed on what to expect in the country, said Ms Elizabeth Chua, executive director for UTC.

"Usually, before the group's departure, we have either the tour leader or a staff to brief the whole group as to what are the 'do's and 'don't's in the country, when they are there," she told CNA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Han, managing director of EU Asia Holidays, said that the tour operator is open to MFA's advice on the matter.



"If the government wants us to enhance highlighting these issues that are mentioned in this announcement, then ... we will probably add that into our briefing," he said.



Both companies said that they will continue offering tour packages to North Korea.



The UN and Singapore have made it illegal to sell goods, such as luxury items, to North Korea.



On Aug 15, local company Sinsms was charged with supplying more than S$600,000 worth of luxury items to North Korea.

Under 2010 regulations, anyone in Singapore is prohibited from shipping any items to North Korea for repair, servicing, refurbishing, testing, reverse-engineering or marketing.

In March 2018, the Singapore Government revoked the work permits of North Koreans in Singapore, in line with enhanced UNSC sanctions adopted in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test on Nov 29, 2017.



Singaporeans in need of advice or urgent consular assistance can contact MFA's 24-hour duty office at 6379 8800 or 6379 8855, or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.