Nearly 700 Singapore citizens, residents evacuated from India

SINGAPORE: Nearly 700 Singapore residents have been evacuated from India, after many made long road journeys to reach the airports, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Apr 11).



The Indian government imposed a lockdown on Mar 25 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 206 and infected more than 6,700 in the country.



All air and train travel in India has been suspended, and businesses and schools have been shut.



A total of 699 Singapore citizens and residents, who were registered with MFA, returned from India to Singapore on Friday and Saturday.



“Due to the national lockdown across India, many of them had to travel from surrounding states to reach the airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai where the chartered flights operated,” MFA said.



The passengers will serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities – as required of all returning residents – upon their arrival in Singapore.

MFA said the evacuation and ground operations in India were coordinated by the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi and the Singapore Consulates-General in Mumbai and Chennai.

“The Singapore Government would like to express gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating the safe return of our Singapore residents,” the ministry said.

