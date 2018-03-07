Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Kandy, Sri Lanka: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to the Sri Lankan district of Kandy amid communal clashes there, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel advisory on Wednesday (Mar 7).

A curfew is in place in Kandy, a popular tourist destination, after days of anti-Muslim riots killed at least two people and destroyed dozens of homes and shops.

Schools across the district remain closed as the government ordered more troops to restore order and stop the unrest from spreading. There are no reports of communal violence outside Kandy for now, said a local police spokesman.



"If you are already in Kandy, Sri Lanka, you are advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for your personal safety, monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities," said Singapore's MFA.

"You should avoid protests and large public gatherings. You should also purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage."

MFA added that Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to e-register with the ministry at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ and stay in touch with family and friends.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate General in Colombo or the MFA Duty Office at:



Honorary Consul General in Colombo

c/o Nawaloka Holdings (Pvt) Ltd

No. 73 Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Colombo 02, Sri Lanka

Telephone: +94 11 5577111

Email: nawaloka@slt.lk



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg