Looking forward to your S$100 tourism voucher? Here are some experiences you may want to explore

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic may have grounded your vacation plans, but that does not mean it is impossible to travel - you'll just have to do so locally.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Sep 16) that every Singapore citizen aged 18 and above this year will soon receive S$100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, which can be used on staycations, attraction tickets and tours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vouchers are expected to support the local tourism business, which has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions.

For seven months between December this year and the end of June next year, eligible Singaporeans can use the vouchers - which will be provided in denominations of S$10 - to buy tickets for attractions and tours, as well as accommodation bookings at licensed hotels.

At the same time, children and youths will be entitled to a S$10 subsidy for attractions and tours. Each voucher user will be allowed to buy up to six child or youth tickets at subsidised prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The voucher scheme is part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign launched in July to encourage locals to explore Singapore. To date, more than 200 deals and bundled packages have been launched.

Here are some SingapoRediscovers Promotions you and your family may want to explore:

GET ACTIVE AND DISCOVER SINGAPORE'S FLORA AND FAUNA

Take the opportunity to get out of the Singapore's concrete jungle and explore its flora and fauna while staying active at the same time.

The Cycle Startup offers wildlife bike tours that take you through Punggol Park, Pasir Ris Beach, Lorong Halus and Coney Island. On the tour, you may catch a glimpse of local wildlife such as otters, monitor lizards, and hornbills.

For those who prefer water over land, Cuddlefish Divers has multiple diving trips lined up in December alone. Each trip comprises two dives.

You may also want to consider a private tour of north-eastern banks of Singapore on a two-hour Kelong trip by letsgotoursingapore.

Standard prices for The Cycle Startup's bike tours start at S$35 per person.

Prices start from S$110 per person for the diving trips at Pulau Hantu, while prices start at S$450 per session for five people per boat for a private Kelong tour.

EXPLORE THE DARKER SIDE OF SINGAPORE

For those who enjoy horror and mysteries, there are tours to explore the darker side or Singapore.

Get to know Singapore's paranormal side a Creepy Tales of Singapore tour, complete with "ghost hunting" equipment, a walk through a cemetery and stories about World War II.

Prices for the three-hour package by Oriental Travel and Tours begin at S$150 per person, with a minimum of two in a group.

For mystery sleuths, put on your thinking caps in this murder-themed outdoor escape room game in Chinatown offered by Tribe Tours.

Dubbed the Niu Che Shui Murder, participants in groups of two to five have to find a serial killer that is on the loose in Chinatown by solving a series of puzzles.

Prices start at S$50.

STAYCATIONS, WITH A WILD TWIST

For those who want an overnight vacation, several hotels are offering promotions with bed and activities.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) to offer staycation packages that include tours at the Singapore Zoo or Jurong Bird Park, as well as private buggy tours at the two parks.

Hotel guests can also arrange for private tours to visit orangutans and pandas with the hotels' Millennium Wild Experience staycation packages, as well as sessions with the WRS' animal care team to learn more about wildlife.

Prices start at S$231 per room per night at the Orchard Hotel Singapore, and S$210 per room per night at the M Social Singapore.

Alternatively, Hotel Michael is also offering a three-day-two-night stay that comes with a trip to the Sea Aquarium and Cable Car Sky Dining. The package, which is for two person, is priced at S$719.

SATISFY YOUR INNER ADRENALINE JUNKIE AT SENTOSA

Adrenaline junkies may want to spend a day on the roller coasters and rides at Universal Studios Singapore, where usual prices for one-day tickets cost S$81 for adults and S$61 for children.

Feel like being suspended in the air? Scream it out with your family on the AJ Hackett Sentosa Giant Swing for S$99 or do it alone for S$49.

Alternatively, take a leap of faith and bungy jump for S$69.