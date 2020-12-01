More than 11,900 bookings made with SingapoRediscovers vouchers on first day of redemption

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: More than 11,900 SingapoRediscovers voucher bookings for hotels, attractions and tours were made as of 4.30pm on Tuesday (Dec 1), the first day of the redemption.

The bookings across the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) five booking partners totalled about S$1.86 million in vouchers and payments.

"There was a good mix of bookings across the hotels, attractions and tours industries, as well as healthy interest in cross-sector bundled packages," said STB.

More than 4,000 Singaporeans also visited 53 community centres (CCs) on Tuesday to enquire about the vouchers, STB said.

“There is no need to rush to redeem the vouchers, as more products will be made available in the next seven months,” the tourism board said.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 280 eligible products available for booking on five authorised booking partners’ websites and physical counters.

“STB will continue to work with the tourism sector to roll out more attractive, value-for-money deals from now until Jun 30, 2021,” it added.

The vouchers have been automatically credited into eligible Singaporeans’ SingapoRediscovers Vouchers account on Tuesday.

"We are heartened by the interest that Singaporeans have shown in the vouchers and their support for tourism businesses and jobs," said the tourism board.

The vouchers, announced in September, were given to Singaporeans aged 18 and above as of 2020, in a bid to bolster the local tourism industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners: Changi Travel Services (also known as Changi Recommends), Klook, Trip.com, GlobalTix and Traveloka.



Those who need help with bookings may approach one of the 69 physical counters islandwide from now until Jun 30, 2021. Singaporeans can also check the balance on their account on go.gov.sg/srvbalance.