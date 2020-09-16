FAQ: What you need to know about the SingapoRediscovers vouchers

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Sep 16) that citizens will receive local tourism vouchers to help businesses battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in August that S$320 million of vouchers will be given out to encourage Singaporeans to support the tourism industry.



Here are some frequently asked questions on the SingapoRediscovers vouchers:

Q: Who is eligible to redeem the SingapoRediscovers vouchers and how much will I get?

A: Every Singapore citizen aged 18 and above this year will receive S$100 in SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

A S$10 subsidy will also be given for children and youth tickets for attractions and tours, said STB. Each adult may purchase up to six children or youth tickets at subsidised prices.

Q: When and where can I use the vouchers?

A: The vouchers can be used between December this year and the end of June next year on staycations, attraction tickets and tours that have been allowed to resume operations.

All licensed hotels, tourist attractions and tours that have been approved by the STB to operate or reopen can benefit from this scheme.

Q: Can the vouchers be used for F&B and retail purchases?

No. The vouchers are meant to give certain sectors a boost, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. The administration of the vouchers is also kept simple so that they are convenient for people to use.



Q: How do I redeem the vouchers? Can they be resold?

A: The vouchers will be provided in denominations of S$10 via SingPass, and STB will call a tender to appoint the platform providers for the redemption of the vouchers.

The use of SingPass will help avoid fraud and the unauthorised transfer of the vouchers to other people, said STB chief executive Keith Tan. Other anti-fraud mechanisms will also be incorporated into the system as it is designed.

More details on the vouchers' redemption will be announced in November.

