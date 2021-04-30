SingapoRediscovers vouchers scheme extended to year end, 'enhancements' to be introduced

SINGAPORE: The SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV) scheme will be extended to the end of the year, with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to introduce 'enhancements' making it easier for Singaporeans to use the vouchers.

In a press release on Friday (Apr 30), STB said the scheme, which had initially been slated to expire at the end of June, will now be extended to Dec 31.

It was announced last September that every Singaporean aged 18 and above will receive S$100 worth of the vouchers, which can be used on staycations, attraction tickets and tours. These vouchers can be redeemed online through authorised booking partners.

A S$10 subsidy will also be provided for children and youth tickets for attractions and tours.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said on Friday that many Singaporeans have given "useful suggestions" to improve the scheme.

"I thank them for their feedback, which we have studied carefully together with the five authorised booking partners. We have made some improvements in the last few months, and will continue to do so, so that more Singaporeans can rediscover Singapore using their vouchers,” he explained.

“Since the launch of the SingapoRediscovers campaign and the SRV scheme last year, we have been heartened by the tourism sector’s efforts to create new products and experiences for locals," said Mr Tan.

As of Friday, more than a million adult Singapore citizens have used their vouchers at least once, making a total of 1.3 million transactions, said STB.

Some users had previously raised concerns about the complexities and inconvenience of having to sieve through offerings on five different booking platforms, and other hiccups they encountered while making their bookings online. Others have also said having the online redemption process can be intimidating for those who are less tech-savvy, especially the elderly.

Earlier this month, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a written parliamentary reply that there were no plans for the Government to change the scheme’s redemption deadline of Jun 30 “for now”.

STB noted on Friday that both large and smaller merchants have seen "uplift" in revenues since the launch of the scheme in December last year.

It said: "STB has observed strong interest in attraction bookings, which make up more than half of all SRV transactions, as well as hotel bookings which have seen the highest transaction revenue. Tour bookings have also more than tripled between April 2021 and December 2020."

"To date, the SRV scheme has contributed over S$200 million to Singapore’s tourism-related businesses. This consists of approximately S$147 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings, and a further S$55 million in additional spending on sectors such as retail, F&B and transport," STB added.

ENHANCEMENTS TO SRV SCHEME

From the third quarter of this year, citizens who are unable to access their Singpass accounts can visit more than 30 community clubs and community centres to redeem their vouchers using their NRICs, said STB.

“Authorised SRV ambassadors will scan their NRIC using a secure Government mobile application, while staff from authorised booking partners will assist with booking SRV-eligible products,” said STB.

“For a shorter waiting time, citizens are advised to decide on the product they want and their preferred dates before visiting these counters.”

In addition, STB will also enhance the voucher website to make it easier to search for SRV-eligible offerings, it said.

This enhancement will allow it to feature more monthly deals from all five authorised booking partners, as well as information on the various SRV donation drives, said STB.

Products that are valid from Jul 1 can be purchased from the start of June.

STB and its booking partners are also working with various attractions to provide SRV redemption counters at various locations, it said.

“STB will continue to enhance the redemption process, including working with attractions to make it easier for users to book time-slots for their products,” it said.