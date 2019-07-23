SingHealth pilots new bedside app for patients to track conditions, call nurses

SINGAPORE: By tapping an application on a tablet, patients warded at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) can now ask for a glass of water or get help to go the toilet without the need to press a call button.

The MyCare application, which was launched on Tuesday (Jul 22), is part of a pilot programme by SingHealth to give patients easy access to their daily care schedule and medical information.

This includes data such as the patient's diagnosis, test results, as well as any medication taken.



Installed on iPads by patients' bedside, the app is currently implemented at two of the hospital's wards, which have 51 beds.



The app’s messaging function also lets patients send queries to nurses about their care plan or test results.

Assistant nurse clinician Tan Sheng Lian said the app has improved communication with their patients.

"Patients are now empowered to be partners in their care and they actually take charge of their medical condition better,” she added.

To safeguard patient confidentiality, every patient is also given a unique password that must be entered each time to access information on the app.

When a patient is discharged, their records will be deleted from the iPad to ensure no historical data is being stored on the device, said SingHealth.

There are also plans to progressively roll out the app to all patients warded at SGH and other hospitals under the SingHealth group by 2021.

This includes Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital and the National Heart Centre Singapore.

SingHealth added that they were looking to improve the existing functionality of the app, such as including rehabilitation exercises recommended by the physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

A wireless wearable biosensor pilot was also launched on Tuesday for patients who require frequent monitoring.



The biosensor facilitates automatic and continuous monitoring of patient’s vital signs such as their heart rate, respiratory rate and skin temperature.

Information is also uploaded real-time onto the electronic medical records system. Alerts are then triggered by the sensor to nurses if a patient's condition worsens.

The biosensor pilot, which was launched this June, will run for nine months.



Both pilots were announced on Tuesday during SingHealth’s Nurses Day celebration, where 33 nurses across 11 healthcare institutions received awards in recognition of their work performance and contributions.