SingHealth warns of fake SMS claiming access to phone numbers, financial details

SINGAPORE: Fake SMSes have emerged, claiming that phone numbers, financial details and medical records had been accessed, following news of the data breach on Friday (Jul 20).

In a Facebook post late on Friday night, SingHealth said: "We have been made aware that some people have received the fake text (SMS) message below. Please note that this is NOT from SingHealth."

"Please be assured that NO phone number, financial information or other patient medical records have been illegally accessed," it added.

In a press conference earlier in the day, it was announced that 1.5 million SingHealth patients' records were accessed and copied. Of these, 160,000 had their outpatient dispensed medicines' records taken, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's.

In a Facebook post, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong also revealed that his "non-medical personal particulars" with SingHealth had been stolen. ​​​​​​​



This is the SMS you will receive if you are one of the 1.5 million people who had their data stolen.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) called the cyberattack the "most serious breach of personal data" in Singapore's history, with authorities vowing to get to the bottom of it.



SingHealth had also said that it would be notifying affected patients over the next five days via text message.

“Patients can also access the Health Buddy mobile app or SingHealth website to check if they are affected by this incident,” the MCI and MOH said in a joint statement.





