3,330 singles handed keys to BTO flats since 2013: HDB

SINGAPORE: Since July 2013, 3,330 singles aged 35 and above have collected the keys to their Build-to-Order (BTO) flats as of the end of January this year, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Saturday (Mar 3).

As part of Government efforts to provide an additional housing option for singles aged 35 and above, such citizens have been allowed to apply for new two-room flats in non-mature estates since July 2013.

Previously, unmarried applicants could only buy from the resale market.

Since the change in rules, about 12,200 singles have booked a new two-room flat, said HDB.

However application rates have been falling. Last year, about 5.9 applicants vied for a single flat, down from a high of 57.5 applicants in the first exercise in 2013, according to HDB.

Over the last four years (from 2014 to 2017), the flat supply for two-room flats in non-mature estates has remained steady at an average of about 4,000 units per year.

HDB said it would continue to monitor demand and "calibrate its supply" of two-room flats to meet the housing needs of singles.



