Singlong's ground peanut powder with sugar recalled due to levels of aflatoxins exceeding permitted limits

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Singlong brand's ground peanut powder with sugar after the levels of aflatoxins detected exceeded the maximum limits stated in Singapore's food regulations.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of aflatoxins in the product during a routine sampling of the product.

"SFA has directed the manufacturer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, to recall all batches of the implicated product," SFA said, adding that the recall is ongoing.

Aflatoxins can occur in foods such as groundnuts as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest. Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, said SFA.

The affected products are Singlong brand's ground peanut powder with sugar in 300g packages, for all expiry dates.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it," said SFA.

"While occasional ingestion of food contaminated with aflatoxins is not expected to cause appreciable health risk, those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice."

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, it said.