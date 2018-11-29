SingPass and CorpPass 'temporarily unavailable': GovTech

SINGAPORE: National authentication systems SingPass and CorpPass were "temporarily unavailable" on Thursday (Nov 29) night, said the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

"The team is working to restore the services ... Thank you for your patience," the agency said on Facebook at 7.50pm.

Advertisement

The disruption appeared to be confined to the SingPass Mobile app, with users who attempted to log in getting an error message that read: "Sorry, something went wrong. Please log in again to complete your registration."

By 8.30pm, both the website and the app displayed pop-up messages that read: "Maintenance notice. Some users are experiencing difficulties when logging in via the SingPass Mobile app. The team is working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, you can continue to log in using your SMS 2FA and OneKey token. Thank you for your understanding."