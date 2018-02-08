SingPass, CorpPass services back online after hours of 'intermittent access'

GovTech says the service outage is "not a cybersecurity-related issue", but caused by a "server fault".

SINGAPORE: SingPass and CorpPass services are back online as of 5.15pm, after hours of intermittent access on Thursday (Feb 8), said the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), which added that it is "not a cybersecurity-related issue".

Channel NewsAsia understands that both services had been unavailable since 11am.

A GovTech spokesperson said in an email: "Some users of SingPass and CorpPass may have encountered intermittent access since late morning today.

"This was caused by a server fault and the system has been fully restored at 5.15pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to users," she added.

As of 4pm on Thursday, the SingPass website displayed a message that said it is undergoing a system maintenance and that it is temporarily unavailable due to a "technical glitch".



SingPass added that it was "working to restore the service within the next two hours".

The CorpPass website also displayed a similar message, citing a "technical glitch" as the reason for the service's downtime.

Message displayed on the CorpPass website stating that the service is currently down. (Source: CorpPass website)

Some users affected by the glitch took it to social media to voice their concerns upon realising they could not access the online service.

One Twitter user, Alphonsus Lee, was concerned that the website had been hacked, while another user questioned the effectiveness of such centralised online services.

Anyone else having difficulty logging in to #singpass? Are we being hacked? — Alphonsus Lee (@fonsus) February 8, 2018





Having centralised system is convenient but when it is down can’t access to any of gov site.#SingPass #down — P.Ti (@petikool) February 8, 2018

