SingPass, CorpPass services restored after second disruption in a week

SINGAPORE: SingPass and CorpPass services were restored at 3.15pm, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said in a Facebook update on Friday (Feb 9).

The agency is conducting a "thorough review and implementing further measures to minimise any service disruption", it said.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and sincerely thank you for your patience," it added.

Online users were unable to access SingPass and CorpPass services at around noon on Friday, the second time it had happened in a week.

Responding to an email from Channel NewsAsia, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said that "some users of SingPass and CorpPass may have encountered intermittent access since late morning".

"We are investigating and working towards restoring the system," it said. "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to users and encourage users to check the GovTech Facebook page for updates on the situation."

On Thursday, the services only came back online after 5pm after hours of intermittent access. GovTech had said it was not a cybersecurity issue.

