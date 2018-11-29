SingPass Mobile app disruption leaves users unable to log in

SINGAPORE: National authentication systems SingPass and CorpPass were "temporarily unavailable" on Thursday night (Nov 29), said the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

"The team is working to restore the services ... Thank you for your patience," the agency said on Facebook at 7.50pm.

The disruption appeared to be mostly confined to the SingPass Mobile app, with users who attempted to log in getting an error message that read: "Sorry, something went wrong. Please log in again to complete your registration."

By 8.30pm, both the website and the app displayed pop-up messages that read: "Maintenance notice. Some users are experiencing difficulties when logging in via the SingPass Mobile app. The team is working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, you can continue to log in using your SMS 2FA and OneKey token. Thank you for your understanding."

GovTech told Channel NewsAsia late on Thursday that users of SingPass and CorpPass were unable to access the systems from 7.30pm. Access to digital services using SMS 2FA and OneKey Token was restored from 8.35pm, a spokesperson said.

The difficulties surrounding the SingPass Mobile app were still unresolved as of 11pm, however.

"Some users may continue to experience difficulties logging in via SingPass Mobile app. We are investigating to ascertain the root cause and working to restore the app fully. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to users," the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time that users have faced issues with the app.

Just hours after it was launched on Oct 22, users reported receiving a "121" error code when they tried to log in.

GovTech said a day later that the issues with the newly launched app were due to a software error, which was not picked up during testing.

The SingPass Mobile app allows users to log into government e-services on their phones with just their fingerprints, faces or a six-digit passcode, removing the need for passwords.

The app also makes it easier for Singaporeans living and working overseas to access government services without a digital token, said GovTech.

It does not replace existing methods of two-factor authentication for SingPass users. SMS One-Time Passwords and OneKey tokens will continue to be offered as options for users.