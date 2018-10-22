New SingPass Mobile app allows users to access government e-services with fingerprints

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can now log into government e-services on their phones with just their fingerprints, faces or a six-digit passcode, removing the need for passwords.

This was made possible with the launch of the SingPass Mobile app on Monday (Oct 22).

“Every month, we receive about 150,000 requests from SingPass users to reset their passwords,” said Mr Kok Ping Soon, chief executive of Government Technology Agency (GovTech) in a media release. GovTech is responsible for developing digital solutions to support Singapore as a smart nation.

“The new SingPass Mobile app will offer a more convenient login option, as users no longer need to enter their passwords,” he added.

The app will also make it easier for Singaporeans living and working overseas to access government services without a digital token, the release said.

The SingPass Mobile app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store from Monday.

The SingPass Mobile will not replace existing methods of two-factor authentication for SingPass users. SMS One-Time Passwords and OneKey tokens will continue to be offered as options for users, the release said.

The launch of the app follows a trial with more than 7,000 users from within the government, as well as feedback sessions with citizens.

GovTech said it used the most advanced methods available on the market to tighten cybersecurity around the app, making its security standards comparable to those seen on mobile banking apps. The app was also developed with close consultation with the Cyber Security Agency.

In its current form, the app is just an authentication platform. Moving forward, the agency said more services will be built into the app to make government services more convenient for citizens.

For instance, they may be able to check their CPF balance and tax returns via the app directly in the future.

Transactions of popular e-digital services are also under consideration for future releases of the app.