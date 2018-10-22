Users report issues with SingPass Mobile app on launch day

SINGAPORE: Several users were not able to log in to the newly launched SingPass Mobile app on Monday (Oct 22), saying they received a "121" error code.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) acknowledged the issues faced, and said it is trying to resolve the problem.



Advertisement

"Some users have given feedback that they are facing issues registering the app.

"We are in the midst of resolving the situation and seek your patience. We will share updates soon," said GovTech in a Facebook post at about 3pm.

The agency urged users who encounter problems with the app to email their name, phone model, operating system version and mobile number to the SingPass helpdesk at support@singpass.gov.sg.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Screengrab of GovTech's response to a review on the Google Play Store of the new SingPass Mobile app.

The SingPass Mobile app, which was launched on Monday, allows Singaporeans to log into government e-services on their phones with just their fingerprints, faces or a six-digit passcode, removing the need for passwords.



GovTech said the app will also make it easier for Singaporeans living and working overseas to access government services without a digital token.



The app will not replace existing methods of two-factor authentication for SingPass users. SMS One-Time Passwords and OneKey tokens will continue to be offered as options for users,

