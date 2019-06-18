SingPass service fully restored after users faced access problems

SINGAPORE: SingPass service has been fully restored after some users experienced "intermittent access" on Tuesday afternoon (Jun 18), the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said on Facebook.

Service was restored at around 3.10pm, said the agency, adding that the team was monitoring the situation closely.

"Users can continue to log in via SingPass. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused," it said.



The agency said it was unable to determine the number of people affected by the outage, and confirmed it alerted the public as soon as it could after the problems were highlighted.

GovTech had earlier said on a Facebook post at 2pm that some SingPass users might be experiencing intermittent access.

"The team is working to restore the service fully," said GovTech.



Users on Twitter complained about the disruption as early as 1.10pm.

what's happening on singpass urgh — Yasmin Zaini (@yasminzaini) June 18, 2019

@GovTechSG #SingPass looks not working. I am not able to login from last 30 minutes. — Maroof (@MaroofGM) June 18, 2019

Last February, national authentications systems SingPass and CorpPass experienced a six-hour outage before seeing another bout of disruption for about five hours the following day.

