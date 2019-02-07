SingPost fined S$100,000 for not delivering mail on time in 2017: IMDA

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) has been fined S$100,000 for not meeting the service standards for delivering local basic letters and registered mail in 2017, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Thursday (Feb 7).

Under IMDA standards, SingPost is required to deliver 99 per cent of local letters to addresses within the Central Business District (CBD) and 98 per cent of local letters to destinations outside of it by the next working day. IMDA said SingPost failed to meet that standard in May 2017.

The regulator added that SingPost also failed to meet the requirements to deliver all local basic letters by the second working day in January, April, May, October and November 2017.

SingPost also failed to meet the same requirements for registered mail in January, September and November 2017, IMDA said.



"Having considered all factors, IMDA has imposed a financial penalty of $100,000 on SingPost for the nine incidents of non-compliance with IMDA’s QoS standards in the period from January to December 2017," IMDA said.

IMDA added that it is assessing SingPost’s service standards in 2018, as well as investigating an incident reported last month of a postman discarding mail.

