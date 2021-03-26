SingPost releases stamps to mark Singapore hawker culture UNESCO inscription

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Friday (Mar 26) unveiled a set of illustrated stamps to commemorate the inscription of Singapore’s hawker culture on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The four stamps depict typical hawker centre scenes including hawkers preparing food and beverages, people dining at a hawker centre, common hawker dishes, as well as popular hawker centres around the country.

“Singaporeans are incredibly familiar with the hawker culture, as it forms an integral part of life in Singapore,” SingPost said in a media release.

“A melting pot and natural meeting point for residents across all walks of life, people gather at hawker centres to dine and bond over a diverse variety of local dishes.

“Singapore’s famed hawker dishes originated from the food cultures of different immigrant groups who settled in Singapore a long time ago, and have over time evolved to become the distinctive local dishes loved by residents and tourists alike, forming an important part of Singapore’s rich food heritage.”

The UNESCO inscription on Dec 16 last year – a first for the country – placed Singapore's hawker culture alongside cultural practices and expressions of humanity such as French cuisine, Thai massage and yoga.



Ms Marjorie Ooi, SingPost senior vice president for post office network, financial services and philately, described the inscription as “a big source of pride for all of us in Singapore” and said the stamps underline the milestone.

“Food is a big part of the Singapore way of life, and hawker centres are ubiquitous here in Singapore,” she added.

“It is a natural progression to preserve this as a heritage for the world to know Singapore for, and we cement the occasion with a beautiful set of stamps illustrating our colourful hawker culture.”

The stamps, valued at between S$0.30 and S$1.40 each, are available from Friday at all post offices and philatelic stores along with the SingPost online store. Pre-cancelled First Day Covers and presentation packs are also available at S$4.80 and S$5.85 respectively.

