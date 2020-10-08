SingPost introduces new uniforms for postmen, staff

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) staff members, including postmen and parcel ambassadors for courier arm Speedpost, will have new uniforms starting Friday (Oct 9).



SingPost unveiled the new designs on Thursday, the first for its entire suite of postal uniforms since 2011. In December, the company unveiled new uniforms for its frontline staff across all 56 post offices and the Philatelic Stores.

The new uniform features the company’s corporate colours – white, red and blue – as a nod to its 163 years of history, SingPost said.

New uniforms for Philately service ambassadors (left) and post office service ambassadors. (Photo: Singapore Post)

“The new look is streamlined to be bold, symbolic and unified so as to present a modern and relevant take on the storied history of Singapore’s postal service, even as SingPost embarks on Singapore’s urban transformation with its Smart Letterbox initiative and the job upskilling of the postman," it added.

The redesigned uniforms include more than 10 different garments – including shirts, outerwear, aprons and headgear – designed to form six different uniform sets for various job roles.

SingPost consulted with postmen regarding the uniforms, which were designed to be “both practical and contemporary, while still enabling its postal workforce to carry out their duties in comfort".

The new uniforms for Speedpost Parcel Ambassadors. (Photo: Singapore Post)

The uniform is made of polyester, viscose and cotton. It is "breathable, comfortable yet robust, making it suitable for delivery work in Singapore’s humid climate", SingPost said.

“A key feature of the uniform is the use of ventilation flaps with inner mesh on the back, to ensure that the postman remains cool and well-ventilated throughout the day as they go about their work outdoors,” it added.

There are also prominent reflective strips on the uniforms as many postmen are constantly on the road.

A lightweight windbreaker and a wet-weather suit comprising of a heavy-duty weatherproof jacket and pants will also be issued to postmen.