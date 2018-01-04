SingPost issues new stamp set to usher in Year of the Dog

SINGAPORE: A new stamp set featuring the Chinese zodiac sign for the year, the dog, will go on sale on Friday (Jan 5), Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Thursday.



The set comprises three stamps, each with a graphical illustration of the dog, which is the 11th animal sign in the Chinese zodiac calendar.



The set of stamps comes in three denominations – 1st Local, S$0.70 and S$1.30. There is also a Pre-cancelled First Day Cover at S$3.75 each affixed with the complete set of stamps. The First Day Cover is cancelled with a special zodiac Dog postmark.



Collector’s sheets with commemorative S$5 and S$10 stamps may be purchased at S$16.80, SingPost added.



The stamps are available from Friday at all post offices, the Philatelic Store @ GPO and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They can also be purchased online on the SingPost website.

In addition, a specially designed Year of the Dog cachet will be available at the Philatelic Store on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Leo Teck Chong, the artist behind the illustrations for the Zodiac stamps, will also be present at the store on Friday, from 5pm to 7pm, to autograph his designs.

The stamp set is the 10th of 12 sets in the second zodiac stamp series issued by SingPost, beginning in 2008. The 12 animal signs in the Chinese calendar are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

According to Chinese astrology and belief, those born in the Year of the Dog are said to be faithful, well-disciplined and determined.

They are known to be honest, loyal and trustworthy, with intelligence and an industrious nature that makes them good leaders, SingPost said.

