SingPost issues ox-themed stamps for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: A set of stamps to mark the arrival of the Year of the Ox will be released on Friday (Jan 8), SingPost said on Wednesday.

This year’s stamps will feature two graphical illustrations of an ox by Ms Lim An-Ling, an artist who previously designed the 2020 Year of the Rat and 2019 Singapore Bicentennial stamp sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stamps are part of a new collection of SingPost Zodiac stamp series which was launched last year. The ox is the second animal in the Chinese zodiac cycle.

A Pre-cancelled First Day Cover and a presentation pack featuring Year of the Ox stamps issued by SingPost. (Images: SingPost)

The set of mint stamps has two denominations, 1st Local (S$0.30) and S$1.40. A Pre-cancelled First Day Cover with the stamps and a special zodiac ox postmark will be priced at S$3.10 while a presentation pack with both stamps will be sold for S$4.15.

Postage labels purchased at selected SAM kiosks at the General Post Office will also have a limited-run Chinese New Year design from Jan 8.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheets of Year of the Ox stamps issued by SingPost. (Images: SingPost)

“According to tradition, people born in the years of the Ox are known to be strong, reliable, fair and conscientious, inspiring confidence in others," SingPost said in a media release.

"They are also calm, patient, methodical and trustworthy. They believe strongly in themselves, but are also stubborn and hate to fail or be challenged.”

Advertisement

Prominent individuals born in the Year of the Ox include former United States President Barack Obama and the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher, SingPost added.

Chinese New Year falls on Friday, Feb 12, this year.

OTHER STAMPS AND GIFTS AVAILABLE

A collector's sheet featuring a commemorative S$10 stamp issued by SingPost. (Image: SingPost)

A collector's sheet with a commemorative S$10 stamp, which comes in a folder with a set of eight red packets, is also available for S$18.80. The design of this collector's sheet is inspired by the traditional Chinese art form of paper cutting.

A special edition zodiac ox frame unveiled by SingPost. (Image: SingPost)

Other gifts on offer include a decorative stamp in a gold-edged frame along with ox-themed postcards and MyStamp products.

All stamps and gifts in this collection are available at all post offices and Philatelic Stores and counters, as well as online at shop.singpost.com.

FESTIVE POSTAGE RATES

In celebration of Chinese New Year, SingPost will be offering discounts on the postage rates of greeting cards, both to addresses in Singapore and overseas. The discounts will apply to stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Jan 22 and Feb 13.

Festive postage rates for non-standard-size greeting cards sent to local addresses are S$0.30 (up to 20g) and S$0.37 (up to 40g), down from the regular postage rate of S$0.60.

It will cost either S$0.70 or S$0.80 to send greeting cards overseas during this period, depending on the weight and destination, with discounts of up to 62 per cent on regular rates (up to 50g for Malaysia and Brunei; up to 40g for elsewhere).

