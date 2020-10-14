SingPost issues longest stamp in Singapore's history, featuring panoramic view of city skyline

SINGAPORE: The longest single stamp in Singapore's history, measuring 163.2mm in length, will go on sale on Thursday (Oct 15) as part of a new two-stamp set, said SingPost on Wednesday.



The longer stamp, with a denomination of S$2, features a panorama of Singapore’s world-renowned skyline of the Marina Bay Central Business District.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The stamp will showcase skyscrapers in the business district, heritage buildings in the civic district, leisure attractions that line the Singapore River, as well as the country's high-rise homes and ship-filled strait in the background.



SingPost's longest stamp features iconic sights in the city centre including Marina Bay Sands, the skyscrapers of the Business District, as well as leisure attractions that line the Singapore River. (Photo: SingPost)

The second smaller stamp, valued at S$1.40, will feature one of Singapore's longest HDB flats - Block 34 at Whampoa West.

Built in 1971, the residential building is famous for its 320m-long corridor, with 46 apartments on each floor.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A Pre-cancelled First Day Cover with stamps will be sold at S$4.90 and a Presentation Pack is priced at S$5.95.

They will be available at all post offices, Philatelic Stores and online at shop.singpost.com, while stocks last, said SingPost.

