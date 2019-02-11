Mechanical fault caused letterboxes to be left open in Bedok: SingPost

SINGAPORE: Letterboxes at a housing block in Bedok were left open due to a mechanical fault with a latching mechanism, Singapore Post (SingPost) said on Monday (Feb 11).



The incident was first highlighted by Twitter user Tan Hui Yi last Friday. Ms Tan posted pictures of a bank of letterboxes at Block 621 Bedok Reservoir Road with their master door left open.

"The postman didn’t lock the letterboxes at Block 621 Bedok Reservoir Road," she said. "They are wide open and anyone can access the items in the respective letterboxes of residents."

In a reply to her tweet, SingPost said another resident had contacted it about the matter, and that the postal agency's Inspector of Post "immediately locked the master door securely".

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries on Monday, a SingPost spokesperson said: “We were alerted to the matter by a customer at 8.20pm on Feb 8, 2019.

"We immediately sent our Inspector of Post to investigate. Arriving at the location at 9pm, our Inspector of Post discovered that there was a mechanical fault with the latching mechanism and made some temporary repairs to secure the master door."

The postal agency added it has since sent another team to fix the latch.

@SingPostCusCare Hi, the postman didn’t lock the letterboxes at Block 621 Bedok Reservoir Road. They are wide open and anyone can access the items in the respective letterboxes of residents. pic.twitter.com/y720ytTKXd — HY 智慧怡人 (@tanhuiyi) February 8, 2019

Ms Tan's father told Channel NewsAsia that he came across the open letterboxes on Friday at around 5.30pm.

"I just went to check whether my letters (were) inside my box," Mr Tan said. He added that he then saw "a few neighbours" gathered by the letterboxes, one part of which had its master door hanging open.

Mr Tan said he tried to call SingPost but could not get through, so he sent photos to his daughter for her to contact SingPost with.

He said he later saw a SingPost employee attending to the issue at about 9.30pm.

"Anybody can just go through the letterbox and take a letter," he said. "This service must improve. I don't think this is a small matter. Anybody can take a letter out, (it) cannot be a small matter."

SingPost has been in the spotlight recently over its failure to meet service standards.

A postman was arrested last month after an Ang Mo Kio resident posted photos unopened mail, including government letters, found in a rubbish bin.

SingPost was fined S$100,000 last week for not meeting the service standards for delivering local basic letters and registered mail in 2017.

It could face further regulatory action as authorities review its letter delivery performance for 2018, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann in Parliament on Monday.

