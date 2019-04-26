New postman 'overlooked' mail bundle found at Tampines void deck: SingPost

SINGAPORE: A new postman had "overlooked" a bundle of mail that was found at a void deck in Tampines, said Singapore Post (SingPost) on Friday (Apr 26).

"The postman overlooked the bundle of letters placed on the ledge of the letterbox ditch after it toppled over," a company spokesperson told CNA.



Two stacks of letters were found by Facebook user Joanne Li, who posted about it on Thursday, saying that she found them "thrown at the wastepaper ditch at the letter box".

The photos she posted showed that the letters were addressed to people living in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83.

"Following our investigations, SingPost has found that the mail items were handled by a new postman who had joined the company one month ago and had only just started delivering mail on his own," said the spokesperson in its latest statement.

"This occurred a few days after his training concluded with classroom lessons and on-the-job training with an experienced buddy-postman."



SingPost added that it will speak to the postman about the issue "in an appropriate manner", and thanked Ms Li for her assistance.

SingPost said it is retrieving the items from Ms Li and will deliver them on Friday evening.

