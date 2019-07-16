SingPost launches platform for residents to rate, give feedback on postmen

SINGAPORE: Residents in parts of Yishun and Bukit Timah can now rate and provide feedback on their postmen under a new platform launched by Singapore Post (SingPost) to improve service standards.

SingPost, the country’s only public postal licensee, has come under fire for a series of high profile service lapses, including having mail thrown away by its postmen, and has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars by the Government.

The company's newly minted chief executive for postal services and Singapore operations Vincent Phang said last month the company would do more in the coming months to improve standards in its postal operations and win back the public’s trust.

On Tuesday (Jul 16), SingPost unveiled a MyPostman campaign to help it "foster deeper ties between residents and their postman" and improve its service standard.

Under a trial that will run until September, residents with postal codes beginning with 58, 59, 65 and 76, will be able to use the MyPostman website to find out who their deliveryman is, as well as provide a rating, feedback or words of encouragement.

A nationwide launch is slated for October, said SingPost in a media release.

“The campaign puts a face to our postman, who provides this essential service daily, whether rain or shine," said Mr Phang.

“While primarily aimed to increase SingPost’s service standards, what we hope this campaign does is also to foster a spirit of community and to encourage residents to get to know their postman who provide a public service," he added.

The website also features a general feedback page for customers to inform SingPost of service and letterbox-related issues and incidents. An option to upload file attachment is available.

To promote the website, SingPost will distribute almost two million sets of fridge magnets to every residential and business unit. The magnets have a QR code that users can scan to access the website on their mobile devices.

Stickers directing users to a dedicated feedback page have also been put up at HDB letterbox nests in the two trial estates.

"Service-related feedback received through the page will be attended to more quickly," said SingPost.

New stickers have been put up on letterbox nests in the trial estates. (Photo: SingPost)

Mr Abu Talib Abdul Hamid, who has worked as a SingPost postman for 27 years, said the initiative will go some way in helping him perform his duties better.

“In the early years, I recalled meeting many residents in the area I serve and I could remember many of them. Many of them are very kind, and I’m willing to go out of my way to help them where necessary," said Mr Abu Talib.

"However, as the years go by, the lifestyle of Singaporeans have changed, and now people are hardly at home so I don’t get to meet residents as often," he said, adding that feedback will help him improve.