SingPost branch at Potong Pasir robbed, police looking for suspect

SINGAPORE: A SingPost branch at Potong Pasir Community Club was robbed of S$3,000 on Thursday afternoon (Feb 8), said the police in a media release.

The robbery happened at about 1.30pm. A man wearing a surgical mask walked in and demanded that a female employee "hand over all the money".

"The female staff immediately ran into a room for safety. The male suspect then climbed over the counter and made off with about S$3,000 in cash that was placed in the drawers," the police said.



The suspect was unarmed and no one was injured, they added.

In their appeal for information, the police said the suspect was last seen in a black cap, black sweater, blue jeans and wearing a surgical mask. He was also carrying a black sling bag.

He was last seen running towards the direction of Upper Serangoon Road, along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.SG/iwitness.

