SingPost branch at Potong Pasir robbed by man in surgical mask

SINGAPORE: A SingPost branch at Potong Pasir Community Club was robbed of S$3,000 on Thursday afternoon (Feb 8), said the police in a media release.

The robbery happened at about 1.30pm. A man wearing a surgical mask walked in and demanded that a female employee "hand over all the money".

"The female staff immediately ran into a room for safety. The male suspect then climbed over the counter and made off with about S$3,000 in cash that was placed in the drawers," the police said.



The suspect was unarmed and no one was injured, they added.

The SingPost outlet at Potong Pasir. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The SingPost branch is located on the second floor of Potong Pasir Community Club. The corridor was cordoned off when Channel NewsAsia arrived at the scene and several police vans were seen outside the building.

An eyewitness, Mr Richard Low, was sitting at the lobby of the community club waiting for a friend when he saw a man dressed in dark clothing rushing past him.

“I was sitting here looking at my phone when I saw a man rush past me. He was running very fast and I didn’t see his face. I thought he was wearing the mask because he was sick. It was about 2pm,” he told Channel NewsAsia.

He said he only realised there had been a robbery after he saw the police cars.



Police vans at the driveway of Potong Pasir CC, where the SingPost outlet is located. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Police vans outside Potong Pasir CC. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

A student from Saint Andrew's Secondary School, which is in the area, said he saw two police cars driving by while he was walking to the community club to play basketball.

“When I came here, I saw two more police vehicles. That’s when I realised there had been a robbery," he said.

“I come here practically every day, and after so many years, I’m surprised that it would suddenly happen here. Also, it’s surprising that they robbed a post office because there’s nothing to rob there.”

It was a sentiment shared by an employee at the KFC outlet at the community club.

“Many of us were surprised because we were wondering, is there really so much money in the SingPost branch? People were surprised, especially my colleagues because a few police officers came into KFC asking if they had seen anyone (suspicious)," said the employee, who did not want to be named.

Police investigators were seen leaving the scene at around 6.30pm.



In their appeal for information, the police said the suspect was last seen in a black cap, black sweater, blue jeans and wearing a surgical mask. He was also carrying a black sling bag.

He was last seen running towards the direction of Upper Serangoon Road, along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

A SingPost spokesman said staff are trained to remain calm and alert in such situations. "While the investigation by the Police is in progress, the Potong Pasir branch will open tomorrow as usual at 9.30am," he added.

In a statement, the People's Association, which manages Potong Pasir Community Club, said: "The safety of our residents is our utmost priority. Our premises are monitored by CCTVs. This has enabled us to help the police with their investigations."

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.SG/iwitness.

