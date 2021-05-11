SingPost senior vice-president charged with seeking S$1m bribe, cheating company of S$15,000 salary

SINGAPORE: A senior vice-president at Singapore Post was charged in court on Tuesday (May 11) with cheating the company into giving him a monthly salary of S$15,000 for more than four years with fake job application documents.

Liang An Wey, 46, is also accused of attempting to seek a bribe of S$1 million from the chief operating officer of a subcontractor for construction works for SingPost.

Liang was given a charge each of corruptly obtaining to gain gratification and of cheating SingPost.

According to charge sheets, Liang submitted false information about his past employment and salary when applying for a job at SingPost. He claimed that he had been employed by GSM Holdings between 2012 and June 2013 for a salary of S$14,500.

SingPost was deceived into delivering a monthly salary of S$15,000 to Liang for four years and eight months (56 months), or a total of S$840,000.

Liang was also accused of trying to get a bribe from the chief operating officer of Bintai Kindenko in March 2015. He allegedly asked for the bribe in return for recommending Bintai as a preferred subcontractor for certain works in the construction of SingPost Centre Retail Mall Redevelopment and the SingPost Office Asset Enhancement Initiative.

He will return to court in June. If convicted of corruption, he can be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both. He could be jailed up to 10 years and fined if convicted of cheating.

CNA has contacted SingPost for more information.