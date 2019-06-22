SingPost launches special set of stamps to commemorate Singapore bicentennial

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Saturday (Jun 22) launched a special set of stamps to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial.



The set of 10 stamps depicts key milestones in the country’s history, even before 1819 when Sir Stamford Raffles arrived in Singapore.

"The stamp set features a tapestry of Singapore’s rich and varied history, tracking Singapore’s story from settlement to nationhood," said SingPost in a media release.

"The 10 stamps depict key milestones of Singapore’s 700-year journey beyond the bicentennial milestone, illustrating why Singapore’s early years before 1819 were also critical to its success today."

The stamps tell a “visual story” that begins with the establishment of the Kingdom of Singapura by Sang Nila Utama in the 13th century, followed by historical milestones including the arrival of the British in Singapore, World War II and Singapore's independence in 1965.

The set then goes on to depict "the flourishing Singapore today", before ending with a vision of the country's future.

Stamps to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial. (Photo: SingPost)

They were designed by animator and illustrator Lim An-Ling.

The Singaporean was inspired by dioramas, and the stamps' artwork encompasses a mix of clay models and digital illustration - a first for any stamp issue, according to SingPost.

“Having been around for over 160 years, SingPost is one of Singapore’s pioneer institutions that have been part of Singapore’s history in the last two centuries, from a settlement to the vibrant nation we are today," said Mr Vincent Phang, SingPost’s CEO for postal services and Singapore.

"What better way to remember the stepping stones to Singapore today than with this set of stamps that represent our take on the events that have shaped us a country, nation and as one people."

The stamps were unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Mr Phang at a Singapore bicentennial roadshow at Our Tampines Hub.

HOW TO GET THEM

Valued between S$0.30 and S$1.30 each, the stamps will go on sale from Saturday at all post offices, the Philatelic Store @ GPO and online at shop.singpost.com.

Collectors' sheets (S$16.80), pre-cancelled first day covers (S$8.25) and presentation packs (S$9.30) are also on sale.

The items can also be bought at the roadshow at Our Tampines Hub until Jun 30.

Stamp collectors who visit the event will also be able to collect an exclusive bicentennial catchet as well as daily themed date-stamps, with a total of nine date-stamps to be collected over the duration of the roadshow.

The stamps are the latest in a series of items launched to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial.

Earlier this month, President Halimah Yacob launched a S$20 note depicting Singapore's journey to nationhood.

The notes saw huge demand and were quickly snapped up, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore announcing that it would issue an additional 2 million pieces of commemorative notes and folders to meet "strong public interest".



In March, the Singapore Mint unveiled a range of bicentennial-themed collectibles, including medallions and banknote replicas.