SingPost launches Singapore's 'tallest stamps', featuring buildings with skyrise greenery

SINGAPORE: Stamp enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on the "tallest stamps" issued in Singapore’s history from Thursday (Jul 1).

The commemorative set of six stamps launched by Singapore Post features prominent buildings in Singapore with skyrise greenery.

SingPost said the stamps, measuring 81.6mm in height each, celebrate skyrise greenery projects built by both public and private developers in the last 10 years that have “inspired new possibilities and frontiers in shaping Singapore as a city in nature”.



The six developments featured in the commemorative set are Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (completed in 2010), Oasia Hotel Downtown (2016), Kampung Admiralty (2017), Jewel Changi Airport (2018), SkyTerrace@Dawson (2015) and Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (2015).



The stamps, valued between 30 cents and S$1.40, are available at all post offices, philatelic stores and online while stocks last.



Pre-cancelled First Day Covers with stamps (S$6.30) and Presentation Packs (S$7.35) are also available.



GREENING SINGAPORE A PRIORITY

Despite being land scarce, SingPost said the commitment to greening Singapore remains a priority in the country's future development.



The Landscaping for Urban Spaces and High-Rises (LUSH) programme introduced in 2009 to encourage building developers to adopt skyrise greenery in their building design was one of many initiatives to support implementation of skyrise greening islandwide, it said.



“Developers are incentivised to incorporate greenery onto the multitude of vertical and horizontal, exterior and interior spaces in a building through innovative designs and technology to replace greenery from the building sites,” added SingPost.



As of end 2020, SingPost said the LUSH scheme has enabled the introduction of more than 250ha of greenery within new developments in the past decade.