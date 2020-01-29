Singtel CEO appointed deputy chairman of Public Service Commission

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has appointed Singtel's chief executive officer Ms Chua Sock Koong as deputy chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Ms Chua, 62, is the PSC’s first female deputy chairman and will serve alongside deputy chairman, Kwa Chong Seng, 73.

The new deputy chairman has been Singtel’s CEO for more than a decade.

"As the group chief executive officer of Singtel since April 2007, Ms Chua directs the Singapore based multinational’s global strategy and oversees its consumer, enterprise and digital businesses."



Ms Chua currently sits on the boards of Singtel, Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Telecom Limited, the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), Cap Vista Pte Ltd, and key subsidiaries of the Singtel Group.

She is also a member of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council as well as the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council, and is an alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers.



Ms Chua's appointment follows the stepping down of Mr Tan Yam Pin as deputy chairman. Mr Tan, 79, will be retiring on Jan 31, 2020 after serving 30 years on the commission, including almost 10 years as deputy chairman.

PSC member Richard R Magnus, 75, retired on Jan 28, after serving 11 years on the commission.



Public Service Commission



Chairman

Mr Lee Tzu Yang

Members