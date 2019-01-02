Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong becomes first woman appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: Singtel chief Chua Sock Koong has become the first woman in Singapore to be appointed to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the Istana announced on Wednesday (Jan 2).

Ms Chua was nominated and appointed as an alternate member of the council by President Halimah Yacob. Her appointment takes effect on Wednesday and runs until Jan 1, 2023.

The CEO of Singtel since Apr 1, 2007, Ms Chua also sits on the boards of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Telecom, the Defence Science and Technology Agency, Cap Vista and other Singtel subsidiaries. She is also a member of the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council, Public Service Commission, the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council and Singapore Management University’s Board of Trustees.

Also appointed to the CPA at a ceremony in the Istana on Wednesday were Mr Eddie Teo, the former chairman of the Public Service Commission and Presidential Council for Religious Harmony. He takes on the post of chairman of the CPA from Jan 2 to Jun 1, 2020.

Mr Chua Thian Poh, the chairman and CEO of Ho Bee Group, was appointed as a member of the CPA from Jan 2 to Jun 1, 2024. Prior to this, he was an alternate member of the council.

The CPA was established to advise the President in exercising custodial and discretionary powers in safeguarding the Government’s past reserves and the integrity of the public service. It also advises the President on the appointments of key personnel in public service.



The President is obligated to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.

The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, and each member’s appointment expires every sixth year. Three members are appointed by the President at her discretion; three are the Prime Minister's nominees; one is the Chief Justice's nominee; and one is the nominee of the chairman of the Public Service Commission. One alternate member is appointed by the President at her discretion while the other is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Membership to the CPA is drawn into three divisions. Each division has one member appointed by the President at her discretion and one member appointed on the Prime Minister’s advice. In addition, the first division has a member appointed on the Chief Justice’s advice and the second division has a member appointed on the chairman of the Public Service Commission’s advice.

These divisions are staggered so that every two years, all seats in every division will expire at the same time. Alternate members are appointed on a four-year term.

