Singtel customers experience Internet connectivity issues

SINGAPORE: Singtel customers across the island experienced Internet connectivity issues on Wednesday (Jul 4) morning as they took to social media to express their frustration.

In an update on its Facebook page at 9.03am, Singtel said its customers "may be experiencing difficulty" accessing the Internet and added that its engineers were investigating the issue.

Advertisement

"We will provide updates as more information comes in. Thank you for your patience," read the post.





Based on comments on the Facebook post, the Internet connectivity issue seems to have affected customers in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Bedok, Sengkang, Toa Payoh and Tampines.



Some users also lamented the lack of help from Singtel's technical support, claiming that they had waited more than 30 minutes to no avail.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One Singtel user told Channel NewsAsia that he first discovered the problem at 8.30am. He added that he was told through an automated message upon contacting Singtel that he may be experiencing difficulty with connectivity.

Singtel's website was also inaccessible, according to some users. This was the case when Channel NewsAsia attempted to access the site at 10.05am.

