Singtel customers experience Internet connectivity issues on Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE: Singtel customers across the island experienced Internet connectivity issues on Wednesday (Jul 4) morning as they took to social media to express their frustration.

In an update on its Facebook page at 9.03am, Singtel said its customers "may be experiencing difficulty" accessing the Internet and added that its engineers were investigating the issue.

Advertisement

"We will provide updates as more information comes in. Thank you for your patience," read the post.





By 10.55am on Wednesday, Singtel updated the Facebook post stating that Internet access for residential customers was being "progressively restored".

It later added that services were "fully recovered" and that the Internet access for all customers was restored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We apologise for the disruption and thank you for your patience," said Singtel.



The original Facebook post has garnered over 400 comments as of 10.45am on Wednesday, with the majority of the comments coming from disgruntled Singtel customers.

Based on comments on the Facebook post, the Internet connectivity issue seemed to have affected customers in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Bedok, Sengkang, Toa Payoh, Clementi, Punggol and Tampines.



Some users also lamented the lack of help from Singtel's technical support, claiming that they had waited more than 30 minutes to no avail.



One Singtel user told Channel NewsAsia that he first discovered the problem at 8.30am. He added that he was told through an automated message upon contacting Singtel that he may be experiencing difficulty with connectivity.

Channel NewsAsia readers also chimed in claiming that they experienced intermittent Internet connectivity issues.











Some added that their SingNet emails were also affected.

A few Singtel users claimed that they did not experience any issues.









Singtel's website was also inaccessible, according to some users. This was the case when Channel NewsAsia attempted to access the site at 10.05am.



A screenshot of Singtel's home page when it was accessed at 10.05am on Wednesday (Jul 4).

Singtel's home page seemed to be functioning again at 11.35am.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Singtel for more details.