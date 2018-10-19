Singtel customers to receive a day of free local mobile data following network disruption

SINGAPORE: Singtel customers will receive free local mobile data for one day on Nov 10 following a network disruption that affected several areas across Singapore on Thursday night.

"We regret last evening’s service interruption that affected mobile voice, SMS and data services," the local telco said on Facebook on Friday (Oct 19).

Advertisement

It added: "As a way of saying sorry, we will be offering all Singtel mobile prepaid and postpaid customers one day of free local mobile data on Saturday, Nov 10. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience."

The service outage affected people in areas including one-north, Choa Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Serangoon and Kembangan.



It lasted about three hours from around 10pm on Thursday to 1.22am on Friday morning, when all affected services were restored, according to Singtel.



Initial investigations indicated that the disruption was due to a "power-related issue", Singtel said.



Advertisement

Advertisement



