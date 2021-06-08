Singtel reports disruption to fibre broadband services

SINGAPORE: Singtel reported issues with its fibre broadband connection on Tuesday (Jun 8), with several users experiencing outages from the early hours of the morning.



In a Facebook post at about 7.50am on Tuesday, the telco said it has completed an "overnight maintenance session" for some fibre broadband customers. It advised people to perform a "sequential reboot" of all their routers if they could not get a connection.

Singtel said in a Facebook post at about 9.45am that it was aware that some customers may be experiencing issues accessing their fibre broadband services.



The post was updated just before noon. Singtel said its engineers were “refreshing affected fibre broadband connections progressively to resolve the issue”.



“Some customers may experience a momentary interruption in their connections during this time,” added Singtel.



(Image: DownDetector website)

Data provided by the DownDetector website showed outage reports being made at about 2am, with a surge in reports at about 9am and again at noon.



Outages were reported in areas including Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, River Valley, Punggol, Sembawang, Hougang, Yishun, Bishan and Upper East Coast.

Facebook users said their Internet connection has been affected since 2am. Work from home has been the default since Singapore implemented Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) COVID-19 measures on May 16.



Facebook user Cheng ChuYin said the disruption was “really upsetting” and caused “great inconvenience to working from home”.