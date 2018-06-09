Singtel donates S$10 million to the Esplanade's Waterfront Theatre

SINGAPORE: Singtel announced on Saturday (Jun 9) that it will contribute S$10 million to the development of the Esplanade's upcoming Waterfront Theatre, which is slated to open in 2021.

The 550-seater theatre costs S$30 million to construct and will be located near the Makansutra Gluttons Bay food centre.



The government will contribute another S$10 million while the remaining amount will be sourced by the Esplanade through corporate sponsorship and public fundraising.



Funds raised from the inaugural Esplanade Gala held at the Esplanade Theatre on Saturday evening will also go the construction of the Waterfront Theatre.

"Singtel is pleased to support Esplanade's next phase of growth ... Through our contribution towards the new waterfront theatre, we hope the works of more Singapore artists and companies can reach as wide an audience as possible," Singtel Group CEO Chua Sock Koong said in a press release.

"Singtel's generous gift towards our new waterfront theatre will not only enable a new generation of artists... it will also help us to bring more meaningful arts programmes to engage, educate and inspire the youths, families, elderly and other communities that Esplanade serves," The Esplanade's CEO-designate Yvonne Tham said.

The construction of the medium-sized theatre is expected to begin in early 2019. The Esplanade's existing theatre spaces currently accommodate large audiences of close to 2,000 or small audience of no more than 245.